China defence Budget: Concerns about low soldier readiness, morale dominate

China worried about 'peace disease'
Apart from modernising its arsenal and investing in new defence technologies, Beijing's chief military challenge, which its increased defence outlay will seek to address, is what it calls the "peace disease". Unlike development and procurement of weapons, this is a human resource challenge.
Writing for The Diplomat, Robert Rust, a China analyst with the Global Security Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, explained that Chinese analysts and leaders have been open about the shortcomings of their armed forces while addressing domestic audiences. They have been calling on the army to overcome the "peace disease", a term they use for the perceived lack of discipline and reliability among China's military personnel, caused by the ostensible lack of actual combat operations in decades. Evidently, the deadly clash between the militaries of India and China at Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020, and the following build-up of forces by both sides, does not count as a major military operation.
PLA will enhance discipline in 2024
An editorial published by the PLA Daily on January 1, which provides an outlook for PLA's goals in 2024, reinforced the message: Improved discipline and fighting corruption would be the main goals for the year. Highlighting that 2024 marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the editorial said that the military's tasks would be "arduous and onerous", adding that the military would "carry out in-depth educational and practical activities" to strengthen the military, "build a solid ideological foundation" for "obeying commands", adhere to a "strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere", "unswervingly uphold integrity and discipline", and "fight a tough and protracted battle against corruption".
China's 2024 defence Budget focuses on training and military governance
The goals outlined in PLA Daily editorials and articles coming from the Communist Party of China's official mouthpieces also found prominent mention during the March 9 media briefing on China's national defence Budget for 2024 in Beijing. During the briefing, the Chinese defence spokesperson mentioned earlier, Senior Colonel Wu Qian, said that the increased defence expenditure in 2024 was primarily allocated to four specific areas. Of these, at least three explicitly dealt with strengthening military training and combat preparedness of the troops, deepening defence and military reforms, and establishing a modern military governance system. The other targets to be met were advancing the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan for military development, ensuring the implementation of major military projects and programmes, and accelerating innovation and development of defence-related science and technology.
University students take part in military training in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China on Sep 7, 2015. Image credit: Shutterstock
Purge at the top
In a recent piece, Lyle J Morris, Senior Fellow for Foreign Policy and National Security at the Asia Society Policy Institute's Center for China Analysis, highlighted that in December last year and February this year, at least 10 senior Chinese military officers were removed from the country's national legislative body, in what external observers have described as a purge. Overall, three generals, five lieutenant generals, and the two commanders have been dismissed. This is further indication of President Xi's dual approach to increasing discipline in the PLA. In January, Bloomberg News had reported that according to US intelligence, President Xi's military purge was in response to widespread corruption in the Chinese armed forces. Citing sources, the report also said that US officials were of the belief that corruption inside China's armed forces was so extensive that Xi was less likely to engage in major military action in the coming years than would otherwise have been the case.
Taken together, official commentary surrounding 2024's defence outlay, recent developments in the Chinese military, and open source information from Chinese military publications show that China is attempting a holistic modernisation of its armed forces, where the quality of its manpower will be just as important as the quality of its firepower.