India's 'neighbourhood first' policy gets a boost amid diplomatic push

India has stepped up its ‘neighbourhood first’ outreach in recent weeks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded a two-day visit to Bhutan on Thursday that focused on strengthening connectivity and energy cooperation between the two neighbours, while Rajnath Singh visited Sri Lanka from September 8-10, the first visit by an Indian Defence Minister to the island nation in 38 years.

Nepal’s Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle is currently visiting India. On Friday, he met Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. India conveyed its continued support for relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts in Nepal after the recent flash floods, which have claimed over 1,400 lives as of September 18.

Meanwhile, New Delhi and Dhaka are discussing dates for Bangladesh Prime Minister Tariq Rahman’s visit to India later this year as they strive to repair ties. Rahman skipped India’s invitation to attend the recently-concluded Brics Summit in New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said it had seen media reports about the Bangladesh government’s intent to review bilateral agreements signed during the tenure of former PM Sheikh Hasina. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, however, pointed out that Dhaka has not officially conveyed anything to New Delhi on this, and that India will take actions necessary to protect its interests. He said that the joint rivers mechanism is continuing to hold technical level meetings on all water-sharing issues, including the 30-year Ganges Water Sharing Treaty that ends in December.

New Delhi on Friday said that Maldives successfully settled the final tranche of $50 million in treasury bills on September 17. This was part of a total of $150 million subscribed by the State Bank of India (SBI), with India absorbing the entire $45 million in interest settlement. Jaiswal said the SBI had subscribed to the treasury bills since 2019, extending them six times, each for a year, until now. He said that while the principal amount was paid by the Maldivian government, the interest payment of all the $150 million treasury bills over the past five years was borne by the India. “The total amount paid by India in interest settlement was close to $45 million,” Jaiswal said. India has also extended a ₹30 billion currency-swap facility to Maldives to support the Maldivian financial system. In addition, India has subscribed to $350 million worth of T-Bonds which are valid till 2029 and 2030, Jaiswal said.