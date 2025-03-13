Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India's recent remarks on us 'unwarranted': Bangladesh's foreign ministry

India has repeatedly underlined that it is the responsibility of the interim government to protect the Hindus and other minorities, as well as their properties and religious institutions

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 5:56 PM IST
Bangladesh on Thursday termed the recent remarks by the Ministry of the External Affairs on the country as "unwarranted" and amounting to "interference" in another country's domestic affairs.

Last week, India voiced concern over Bangladesh releasing certain "violent extremists" and underlined that it is the responsibility of the interim government in Dhaka to protect Hindus and other minorities as well as their religious institutions.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Rafiqul Alam said Dhaka took note of the MEA's comments concerning Bangladesh's elections, law and order situation and matters related to minorities.

"Bangladesh firmly believes these issues are entirely its internal affairs, and such remarks are unwarranted and tantamount to interference in another country's domestic matters," he said in his weekly media briefing.

Alam, who also serves as the ministry's public diplomacy wing director, said New Delhi's comments were misleading as well as those did not reflect the reality on the ground".

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said India supports a "stable, peaceful, inclusive and progressive Bangladesh" in which all issues are resolved through democratic means and by holding inclusive and participatory elections.

"We remain concerned about the deteriorating law and order situation, further exacerbated by the release of violent extremists, who were sentenced for serious crimes," he said.

India has repeatedly underlined that it is the responsibility of the interim government to protect the Hindus and other minorities, as well as their properties and religious institutions.

The foreign office spokesman said Bangladesh upholds the principles of respecting every nation's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference in internal affairs. It remains committed to fostering friendly and constructive relations with India based on mutual respect, trust, and understanding, he said.

"From this perspective, Bangladesh hopes that the relevant authorities of the Indian government will take necessary measures to refrain from making such remarks," he added.

There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka in August in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

The relations nosedived dramatically after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

