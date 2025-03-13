Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistani forces eliminate all 33 BLA militants for passenger train attack

Pakistani forces eliminate all 33 BLA militants for passenger train attack

Survivors of the attack described the terrifying moments when gunmen stormed the train, checking identity cards and targeting soldiers while letting some families go

Pakistani forces eliminated all 33 Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) militants responsible for attacking a passenger train in southwestern Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday. The militants had stormed the Jaffer Express on Tuesday, killing 21 hostages before security forces intervened. The train, carrying 440 passengers, was traveling from Quetta to Peshawar.
 
Pakistan’s Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, confirmed that the BLA was behind the attack. He said the military operation “has successfully reached its logical conclusion” and praised the army for “averting a potential catastrophe”. The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti, told a provincial assembly that troops had killed all the insurgents involved, AFP reported.
 

Passengers recall horror

 
Survivors described the terrifying moments when gunmen stormed the train, checking identity cards and targeting soldiers while letting some families go.
 
“They asked us to come out of the train one by one. They separated women and asked them to leave. They also spared the elders," Muhammad Naveed, a survivor, told AFP. “They asked us to come outside, saying we will not be harmed. When around 185 people came outside, they chose people and shot them down,” he said.
 
Babar Masih, a 38-year-old Christian labourer, told AFP that he and his family escaped through the mountains before finding help. “Our women pleaded with them, and they spared us,” he said. “They told us to get out and not look back. As we ran, I noticed many others running alongside us,” he added.  WATCH: Moments Baloch separatists hijacked Jaffar Express in Pakistan
 
Noman Ahmed, a steelworker returning home for Eid, described how he and others hid inside the train after hearing an explosion. “When we heard the blast, we dropped to the floor and locked the carriage door, hoping to escape the gunfire,” he told The New York Times. 

He said militants forced passengers out and executed those who remained inside. “They ordered them to come out. When they didn’t, the gunmen went in and shot them all,” Ahmed said.
 
The train was partially inside a tunnel when militants blew up the tracks, stopping the engine and nine coaches. Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province, has long faced insurgency. The BLA demands greater autonomy and a larger share of natural resources.
 

Why did the militants attack?

 
According to a report by Reuters, the military often uses trains for transportation. In November, the BLA carried out a suicide bombing at a Quetta train station, killing 26 people. The group warned that hostages’ lives were at risk if the government refused to negotiate.  ALSO READ: Decoded: Baloch separatists and why they seek freedom from Pakistan 
 
Security expert Syed Muhammad Ali said, “After failing to damage the Pakistan Army within Balochistan, BLA has shifted its targets from military to unarmed civilians. This may give them instant public and media attention, but it will weaken their support base within the civilian population, which is their ultimate objective.”
 
According to the media reports, all passengers, including women and children, were rescued. Some of the injured were taken to Quetta for medical treatment. The government has vowed to tighten security in the region to prevent similar attacks in the future.
 
[With inputs from agencies]
