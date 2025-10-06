India, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunities, economic integration

India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment, Khaild Al Falih and held wide-ranging discussions in the ambit of investment sector and reflected on the opportunities for growth and integration in this area.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Sunday, "Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan met with H.E. Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment @MISA, today. The discussions focused on enhancing mutual investments and bilateral collaborations between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Ambassador also conveyed gratitude for the support extended to various Indian companies establishing their presence in KSA."

Saudi Ministry of Investment wrote on X, "His Excellency @Khalid_AlFalih received at the ministry's headquarters today the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the Kingdom, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan. During the meeting, they discussed topics of mutual interest in the investment sector, opportunities for growth and integration in investment relations, and pathways for strategic cooperation between the Kingdom and India." India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoy close friendly relations reflecting the centuries old economic and socio-cultural ties. The Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) between the two countries has two sub-committees - a Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation; and a Committee on Economy and Investments.