Pakistan offers Arabian Sea port to US for mineral export: Key details here

Pakistan has offered a port on the Arabian Sea in Balochistan to the US, in its latest attempt to woo US President Donald Trump, according to a report by the Financial Times. Pakistan is proposing the construction and operation of a commercial port in Pasni to export critical minerals. Advisers to Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir have floated the idea to US officials and investors.

Why choose Pasni for the port?

The proposed port is strategically located in the small coastal town of Pasni, about 70 miles from the China-backed Gwadar port and 100 miles from the Iran-Pakistan border. It sits on a natural deep-water harbour and could be linked by railways to Pakistan’s mineral-rich interior, making it an ideal hub for exports.

The location offers both commercial and strategic advantages, providing access to key regional trade routes while exploring Pakistan’s untapped mineral resources. A proposed railway would connect the port to mineral-rich regions, including the Reko Diq mine. What minerals are involved? Pakistan’s plan focuses on transporting critical minerals such as copper, antimony, neodymium, and other rare earths that are essential for battery and defence technologies. Will this be a US military base? ALSO READ: India slams Pakistan at UNHRC, calls rights allegations hypocritical According to the Financial Times report, officials have emphasised that Pasni would not host a US military base. The initiative is purely commercial, designed to expand economic ties with the US.

Why is Pakistan offering this to the US? Although not official policy, the proposal reflects Pakistan’s effort to capitalise on the recent geopolitical shifts in South Asia. Munir and Trump have developed what diplomats describe as a ‘bromance’ since the US president claimed credit for a ceasefire in May that ended intense fighting between India and Pakistan. After two decades of warming ties with India, the US has publicly clashed with New Delhi in recent months. While India rejected Donald Trump’s role in the ceasefire, Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly thanked him (Trump) and nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. In return, Trump has praised Pakistan’s army chief. Following a recent meeting, the White House released pictures of Munir and Sharif presenting Trump with a display case of mineral samples.

Pakistan’s engagement strategy The port proposal is part of several initiatives aimed at enhancing relations with the Trump administration. Other efforts include collaboration with a Trump-backed crypto venture, cooperation against the Afghanistan-based militant group Islamic State–Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), endorsement of Trump’s Gaza peace plan, and offering access to Pakistan’s critical minerals. What’s the US response so far? Some US companies, including Missouri-based US Strategic Metals, have signed MoUs with Pakistan’s military engineering arm to explore mineral trade. In September, Pakistan shipped a small first consignment of minerals, including copper, antimony, and neodymium, to the US. The proposal has not yet been officially approved or discussed at the government level.