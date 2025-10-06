Taiwan detects 10 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels around territory

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense detected 10 sorties of Chinese Military aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Monday.

As per the MND, of the 10, seven sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "10 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Sunday, the MND detected nine sorties of Chinese military aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels. Of the nine, two sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." The latest activity comes amid warnings from defence experts that China's newly unveiled weapon systems are designed to counter Taiwan's long-standing asymmetric warfare strategy. According to the Defence and Security Biweekly, published by the Institute for National Defence and Security Research (INDSR), assistant research fellow Sheu Jyh-shyang has said that Taiwan has invested heavily for decades in asymmetric warfare, a defence strategy based on low-cost, highly effective systems meant to deter Beijing from launching a large-scale invasion.