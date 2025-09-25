India may turn to France's Safran jet engines as US defence talks drag on

Amid unsettled ties with the United States (US), the government may turn to French fighter jet engines for its defence needs. According to a Bloomberg report, the Centre is in talks with Paris-based Safran SA; however, it remains unclear if the government will buy these engines from the French firm or jointly produce them.

This marks a shift from the major trade deal secured between India and the US under former President Joe Biden’s government, where the two nations decided on jointly producing the engines for Tejas Mark-2.

India-US defence pact

In 2023, America’s GE Aerospace signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force (IAF), which was seen as a key element in strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement included the potential joint production of GE Aerospace's F414 engines in India for the Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 program. While talks with the US have slowed down recently, the two nations are still negotiating joint manufacturing, Bloomberg said. Govt's 'Make in India' push According to the Bloomberg report, India plans to build nearly 200 advanced jets to replace British-made Jaguars and French-made Mirage-2000s, which are expected to retire soon. The move aligns with the government's increased focus on strengthening the domestic defence sector and promoting the 'Make in India' initiative.