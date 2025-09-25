Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India may turn to France's Safran jet engines as US defence talks drag on

India may turn to France's Safran jet engines as US defence talks drag on

India's reported interest in French fighter jet engines marks a shift from the major trade deal the country secured with the US under its former President Joe Biden's government

france, fighter jet, safran
Assembly of the M88 engine components on Dassault Rafale by Safran Aircraft Engines. Photo: Philippe Stroppa/Safran
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Amid unsettled ties with the United States (US), the government may turn to French fighter jet engines for its defence needs. According to a Bloomberg report, the Centre is in talks with Paris-based Safran SA; however, it remains unclear if the government will buy these engines from the French firm or jointly produce them.
 
This marks a shift from the major trade deal secured between India and the US under former President Joe Biden’s government, where the two nations decided on jointly producing the engines for Tejas Mark-2.

India-US defence pact

In 2023, America’s GE Aerospace signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force (IAF), which was seen as a key element in strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries.
 
The agreement included the potential joint production of GE Aerospace’s F414 engines in India for the Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 program. While talks with the US have slowed down recently, the two nations are still negotiating joint manufacturing, Bloomberg said.

Govt’s ‘Make in India’ push

According to the Bloomberg report, India plans to build nearly 200 advanced jets to replace British-made Jaguars and French-made Mirage-2000s, which are expected to retire soon. The move aligns with the government’s increased focus on strengthening the domestic defence sector and promoting the ‘Make in India’ initiative. 
 
India is the world’s second-largest importer of weapons, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Earlier this year, the country, for the first time, allowed domestic private firms to design and develop advanced warplanes to modernise its aging fleet.

India-US relationship under strain

The talks between India and the US slowed after Washington imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India starting August 27, including a 25 per cent penalty for buying Russian crude. However, both Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have maintained that they share a strong relationship despite the temporary differences.
 
The heavy sanctions also come amid increasing cooperation between the US and Pakistan. In July this year, Pakistan inked a trade deal with the US that included lower tariffs at 19 per cent and increased investment across different sectors, including energy, mines and minerals, IT, and cryptocurrency. Trump also said that the pact includes developing Pakistan’s oil reserves. Meanwhile, India is yet to reach a deal with the US.

Topics :SafranFranceDefence planDefence acquisitionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

