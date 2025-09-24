Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T, BEL join hands to support India's fifth-gen fighter aircraft programme

L&T, BEL join hands to support India's fifth-gen fighter aircraft programme

The collaboration aims to leverage L&T's expertise in strategic defence and aerospace platforms with BEL's experience in defence electronics and systems to support the AMCA programme

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Sep 24 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

In a strategic move to strengthen India’s defence capabilities, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has entered into a strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to support the Indian Air Force’s (IAF's) Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, the company said in a statement.
 
The consortium will respond to the Expression of Interest (EOI) issued by the government’s Aeronautical Development Agency in the coming weeks, L&T said.
 
The deal aims to combine L&T’s expertise in strategic defence and aerospace platforms with BEL’s experience in defence electronics and systems to support the AMCA programme, in line with the government’s vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Through this collaboration, the companies seek to deliver a cutting-edge, high-quality solution for the IAF.
 
 
“The collaboration with BEL marks a significant leap in our commitment to the modernisation of India’s defence capabilities. Our combined efforts will play a crucial role in bolstering national security and advancing self-reliance in defence technologies,” said S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director, L&T. 

Partnership to contribute to AMCA programme

Both L&T and BEL have previously played pivotal roles in India’s Light Combat Aircraft programme, providing major aero-structure modules and developing mission-critical avionics and electronic systems. 
 
Commenting on the partnership, Chairman & MD of BEL Manoj Jain said the AMCA project represents India’s growing capabilities in defence technology. “With L&T’s engineering and systems integration capabilities and BEL’s expertise in defence electronics, we are confident of delivering a world-class solution that will serve the IAF for decades to come,” he said.

First prototype expected by 2027

Under the AMCA project, India is building its first homegrown fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft. Led by the Aeronautical Development Agency under the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the project aims to create a medium-weight fighter with stealth technology, advanced avionics, and supercruise capability. The programme is now in the prototype stage, with prototypes expected by 2027.

BEL is one of sixteen PSUs under MoD

BEL is one of sixteen Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the MoD and has been granted Navratna status by the government. The company, with a portfolio of over 600 products and systems, recorded annual sales of ₹23,024 crore in the financial year 2024-25. Its capabilities span radars and fire control systems, weapon systems, naval systems, electronic warfare and avionics, and electro-optics, among others.
 

Topics : Larsen & Toubro (L&T) L&T S N Subrahmanyan BS Web Reports defence firms Defence ministry

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

