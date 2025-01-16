India, Singapore strengthen ties in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors

India and Singapore are cooperating in critical sectors like advanced manufacturing and semiconductors as the relations are on a "new trajectory" of growth, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Thursday.

Shanmugaratnam, on a five-day visit to India, held separate talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a broad focus on further expansion of the bilateral ties.

The Singapore president told reporters that a data corridor between the GIFT City in Gujarat and his country is being explored so that the financial institutions of the two sides can exchange data on a safe and trusted basis.

He said the possibility of a "corridor for renewable energy" between India and Singapore is also being looked at.

Delving into strong Singapore-India ties in the last few decades, he said the two countries are now on a new trajectory of cooperation after the ties were upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership during Modi's visit to the city state in September last year.

"We are exploring new initiatives going beyond the existing active relationship that we have. We are cooperating in advanced manufacturing and semiconductors," he said.

Shanmugaratnam said both sides are also working on new "generation and net zero" industrial parks besides focusing on skilling for new industries.

"In the digital space, we are exploring the possibility of a data corridor between GIFT City and Singapore so that our financial institutions can exchange data on a safe and trusted basis," he said.

The visiting leader said sustainability is a major priority for both India and Singapore.

"We are working actively to look at whether a corridor for renewable energy between India and Singapore can be achieved," he said.

"I am optimistic about our relations with India. I am optimistic because our leaders see eye-to-eye. We are natural partners. Singapore has invested in India's ambition to be a developed country by 2047," he said.

The Singapore president also referred to how India recognised his country around six decades ago.

"We will never forget that India was one of the first few countries to recognize Singapore's independence in 1965. And since then our relationship has grown by bounds," he said.

"It's a natural partnership between a small country, Singapore and a very large country, India. But we found ways to cooperate in ways that are mutual interests in a whole range of areas," he said.

"Our business relationships are thriving. In fact, Singapore has been the largest investor in India for many years now. Our defence relationship is strong," he added.

The year 2025 marks the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore.

To commemorate this special occasion, Murmu and Shanmugaratnam unveiled a joint logo also.

The joint logo incorporates elements: colours from the Indian and Singaporean National flags, the Lotus (national flower of India) and Orchid (national flower of Singapore), and the number 60 highlighting the significant milestone of the 60th anniversary.

The placement of these elements symbolises the enduring friendship, mutual trust and shared values between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"India-Singapore cooperation has deepened and diversified over the years," it said.

"Our bilateral ties are characterised by strengthening political, defence, economic, cultural, educational and people-to-people contacts," the MEA said in a statement.

"We share warm and friendly relations, which have provided a firm basis to our expanding cooperation in the fields of advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalisation, healthcare and medicine, sustainability, and education and skills development," it added.