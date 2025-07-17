Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India engages Yemen, allies to aid Nimisha Priya in death row case: MEA

India engages Yemen, allies to aid Nimisha Priya in death row case: MEA

This included concerted efforts in recent days to seek more time for the family of Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party, said Randhir Jaiswal

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
The nurse, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July, 2017. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 5:03 PM IST
India on Thursday said it is in touch with local authorities in Yemen as well as with certain friendly nations in finding a solution to the case of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row.

Priya's execution was scheduled for July 16 but it was postponed.

The nurse, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July, 2017.

"This is a sensitive matter and the government of India has been offering all possible assistance in the case," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

"We have provided legal assistance and appointed a lawyer to assist the family. We have also arranged regular consular visits and been in constant touch with the local authorities and the family members to resolve the issue," he said.

This included concerted efforts in recent days to seek more time for the family of Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party, he said.

"We continue to closely follow the matter and render all possible assistance. We are also in touch with some friendly governments," Jaiswal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MEAMinistry of External AffairsYemen

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

