Committing assault, theft in US may lead to visa revocation: US embassy

Committing assault, theft or burglary in the United States won't just cause legal issues but could also lead to a visa being revoked and make that person "ineligible" for future US visas, the country's embassy in India has said.

The stern warning comes in the backdrop of a viral video purportedly showing an Indian woman being held by police authorities after she allegedly tried to shoplift several items at a high-end store in the US.

However, the veracity of the video, widely shared on various social media platforms, could not be independently verified.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, the embassy also said America values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws.