India has taken a significant step towards developing its own hypersonic missile that could rival China's 'carrier killer' DF-21D, a weapon designed to target and destroy warships with precision. The successful test of India's first long-range hypersonic missile on Saturday signals its intent to strengthen its naval and strategic capabilities, placing it among a select group of nations — including China, Russia, and the US — that have achieved such technological advancements.

Designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile, which can carry a variety of payloads over distances greater than 1,500 kilometres (km), was tested off the coast of Odisha, according to a Ministry of Defence (MoD) release.

The missile is capable of travelling at speeds of Mach 6 (six times the speed of sound) and executing mid-flight manoeuvres, making it difficult to intercept with existing missile defence systems, according to a Times of India report.

The missile's successful flight-trial included precise terminal manoeuvres and pinpoint accuracy, as verified by tracking systems and downrange data, according to the MoD release. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called it a "historic moment" and a "significant achievement," highlighting India’s capability to develop critical advanced military technologies.

Speaking to the national daily, former DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy termed the missile a "gamechanger", pointing out its versatile applications across the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The hypersonic missile combines the speed of a ballistic missile with the manoeuvrability of a cruise missile. While its successful test represents a significant breakthrough, further trials and refinements will be required before the missile is ready for production and deployment.

India's progress in the hypersonic race

China has long been ahead in hypersonic missile development, with its DF-21D — nicknamed the "carrier killer" — capable of striking moving naval targets at hypersonic speeds, which reduces reaction time for the target's defence systems.

Hypersonic anti-ship missiles are designed specifically to target naval vessels, combining hypersonic speed with advanced manoeuvrability to penetrate ship defences.

India's progress in this domain, while still at an early stage, indicates a commitment to closing the gap with major military powers.

Russia and the US are also leaders in hypersonic technology, with the US pursuing ambitious programmes to operationalise such weapons. India's successful test not only advances its hypersonic programme but also reinforces its growing status as a key player in cutting-edge defence technology.

Developed by DRDO laboratories with contributions from industry partners, the missile tested on Saturday demonstrates India's capacity for innovation and self-reliance in advanced weaponry. If further tests succeed, India could soon deploy a hypersonic missile capable of significantly enhancing its deterrence across land, sea, and air — bringing it closer to the capability of having its own 'carrier killer' system.