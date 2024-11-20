PKL 2024 live score updates: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants underway; Titans vs U Mumba up next

Another matchday of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will see Dabang Delhi take on the Gujarat Giants in the first match today at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 pm IST. The second clash of the day will feature the Telugu Titans facing U Mumba. Onlu U Mumba are currently in the top 3 of the standings out of the teams in action as they would look to change that tonight.

PKL 2024 first match on November 20: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants

Ashu Malik’s Dabang Delhi have been on the rise, currently sitting in 6th place in the PKL 11 standings. With five wins, five losses, and one draw from 11 matches so far this season, they come into this fixture following an impressive victory over Bengaluru Bulls.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants are struggling in PKL 11, remaining at the bottom of the table with just twelve points from two wins and eight losses in ten matches. They enter this match after a 32-24 defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants Playing 7:

Dabang Delhi Playing 7 (Probable): Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Siddharth Desai, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish Malik, Vikrant Khokar, Nitin Panwar.

Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (Probable): Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit.

PKL 2024 second match on November 20: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba

The Titans secured a major win by defeating the table-topping Haryana Steelers in their last match, despite being without Pawan Sehrawat. Meanwhile, U Mumba have experienced a strong turnaround and now find themselves in the upper half of the table.

Telugu Titans Playing 7 (Probable): Ankit, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Manjeet, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Vijay Malik.

U Mumba Playing 7 (Probable): Zafardanesh, Manjeet, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar, Rinku, Sombir.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details:

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 November 20 matches live in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details:

PKL 2024 November 20 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India. Stay tuned for more Pro Kabaddi League live score updates here