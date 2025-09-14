Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Thailand conclude joint military drill 'Maitree' in Meghalaya

India, Thailand conclude joint military drill 'Maitree' in Meghalaya

The exercise also featured the display and use of new-generation equipment by both sides

The closing ceremony was marked by felicitation of outstanding soldiers and a series of cultural programmes showcasing the rich martial and cultural traditions of the two nations. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Umroi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
The 14th edition of the India-Thailand joint military exercise, Maitree, concluded in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Sunday, with both armies enhancing interoperability and familiarising themselves with each other's operational procedures and combat drills.

The two-week exercise, conducted under the United Nations mandate, culminated with a 48-hour validation phase that saw both contingents carry out complex tasks such as setting up a temporary operating base, establishing an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) grid, isolating a village, heliborne operations, raids and hostage rescue.

The exercise also featured the display and use of new-generation equipment by both sides.

Defence officials said the joint training helped soldiers from the Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army learn valuable lessons in counter-terrorism operations, peacekeeping drills, intelligence sharing and the application of modern technology on the battlefield.

The closing ceremony was marked by felicitation of outstanding soldiers and a series of cultural programmes showcasing the rich martial and cultural traditions of the two nations.

Friendly volleyball, basketball, and tug-of-war matches further strengthened the bonds between the contingents.

"The exercise was an astounding success and a significant milestone in ensuring cordial relations between the two countries. Besides promoting understanding and inter-operability between the two armies, it has further cemented the ties between India and Thailand," a senior Indian Army officer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

