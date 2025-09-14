India, Thailand conclude joint military drill 'Maitree' in Meghalaya

The 14th edition of the India-Thailand joint military exercise, Maitree, concluded in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Sunday, with both armies enhancing interoperability and familiarising themselves with each other's operational procedures and combat drills.

The two-week exercise, conducted under the United Nations mandate, culminated with a 48-hour validation phase that saw both contingents carry out complex tasks such as setting up a temporary operating base, establishing an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) grid, isolating a village, heliborne operations, raids and hostage rescue.

The exercise also featured the display and use of new-generation equipment by both sides.

Defence officials said the joint training helped soldiers from the Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army learn valuable lessons in counter-terrorism operations, peacekeeping drills, intelligence sharing and the application of modern technology on the battlefield.