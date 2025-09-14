India, Thailand conclude joint military drill 'Maitree' in Meghalaya

The 14th edition of the India-Thailand joint military exercise, Maitree, concluded in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Sunday, with both armies enhancing interoperability and familiarising themselves with each other's operational procedures and combat drills.
The two-week exercise, conducted under the United Nations mandate, culminated with a 48-hour validation phase that saw both contingents carry out complex tasks such as setting up a temporary operating base, establishing an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) grid, isolating a village, heliborne operations, raids and hostage rescue.
The exercise also featured the display and use of new-generation equipment by both sides.
Defence officials said the joint training helped soldiers from the Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army learn valuable lessons in counter-terrorism operations, peacekeeping drills, intelligence sharing and the application of modern technology on the battlefield.
The closing ceremony was marked by felicitation of outstanding soldiers and a series of cultural programmes showcasing the rich martial and cultural traditions of the two nations.
Friendly volleyball, basketball, and tug-of-war matches further strengthened the bonds between the contingents.
"The exercise was an astounding success and a significant milestone in ensuring cordial relations between the two countries. Besides promoting understanding and inter-operability between the two armies, it has further cemented the ties between India and Thailand," a senior Indian Army officer said.
