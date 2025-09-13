India to host 5th Coast Guard Global Summit in 2027: Defence ministry

India will host the fifth Coast Guard Global Summit (CCGS) in Chennai in 2027, coinciding with the golden jubilee celebrations of the Indian Coast Guard, the defence ministry said on Saturday.
The decision was taken unanimously at the fourth CGGS held in Rome, Italy, from September 11 to 12. It was attended by delegates from 115 countries, including India, and international organisations.
Director General (DG), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Paramesh Sivamani, emphasised that no single nation can address the full spectrum of maritime issues alone, and underlined that the Chennai summit in 2027 will serve as an inclusive forum to foster interoperability, trust and stronger cooperation among coast guards worldwide, the ministry said in a statement.
Reaffirming its leadership in international maritime cooperation, India will host the fifth CGGS in Chennai in 2027, coinciding with the golden jubilee celebrations of the ICG, it said.
"The three-day event will include an International Coast Guard Fleet Review and a World Coast Guard Seminar, providing a global platform for dialogue on emerging maritime challenges and showcasing international maritime unity," it added.
During the ceremonial handover of the CGGS presidency, the DG hailed the summit as a beacon of global coast guard cooperation in addressing shared maritime challenges, while expressing gratitude to the Italian Coast Guard for its hospitality and to the Japan Coast Guard for its role as CGGS Secretariat, the ministry said.
On the sidelines of the summit, the DG also met the Commandant of the Italian Coast Guard.
Discussions, held under the framework of the Defence Cooperation Clause of the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 20252029, underscored both sides' commitment to enhancing cooperation in maritime search and rescue (M-SAR), marine pollution response, environmental protection, countering transnational maritime crimes, information exchange, maritime domain awareness, capacity building, training and technical assistance, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
