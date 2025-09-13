Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India to host 5th Coast Guard Global Summit in 2027: Defence ministry

India to host 5th Coast Guard Global Summit in 2027: Defence ministry

The decision was taken unanimously at the fourth CGGS held in Rome, Italy, from September 11 to 12. It was attended by delegates from 115 countries, including India, and international organisations

Representative Picture
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 11:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India will host the fifth Coast Guard Global Summit (CCGS) in Chennai in 2027, coinciding with the golden jubilee celebrations of the Indian Coast Guard, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The decision was taken unanimously at the fourth CGGS held in Rome, Italy, from September 11 to 12. It was attended by delegates from 115 countries, including India, and international organisations.

Director General (DG), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Paramesh Sivamani, emphasised that no single nation can address the full spectrum of maritime issues alone, and underlined that the Chennai summit in 2027 will serve as an inclusive forum to foster interoperability, trust and stronger cooperation among coast guards worldwide, the ministry said in a statement.

Reaffirming its leadership in international maritime cooperation, India will host the fifth CGGS in Chennai in 2027, coinciding with the golden jubilee celebrations of the ICG, it said.

"The three-day event will include an International Coast Guard Fleet Review and a World Coast Guard Seminar, providing a global platform for dialogue on emerging maritime challenges and showcasing international maritime unity," it added.

During the ceremonial handover of the CGGS presidency, the DG hailed the summit as a beacon of global coast guard cooperation in addressing shared maritime challenges, while expressing gratitude to the Italian Coast Guard for its hospitality and to the Japan Coast Guard for its role as CGGS Secretariat, the ministry said.

On the sidelines of the summit, the DG also met the Commandant of the Italian Coast Guard.

Discussions, held under the framework of the Defence Cooperation Clause of the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 20252029, underscored both sides' commitment to enhancing cooperation in maritime search and rescue (M-SAR), marine pollution response, environmental protection, countering transnational maritime crimes, information exchange, maritime domain awareness, capacity building, training and technical assistance, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump taking credit for India-Pakistan peace 'inappropriate': John Bolton

Future threats can be tackled by collaborations built today: Navy chief

Trump admits India tariffs 'not easy', says they cause rift with New Delhi

Godrej Enterprises Group signs deal with Safran to build LEAP engine parts

Exploring ways to boost cooperation in defence, manufacturing with EU: Govt

Topics :ChennaiIndian coast guard

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story