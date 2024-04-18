Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India to deliver first set of BrahMos missiles to Philippines on Friday

India to deliver first set of BrahMos missiles to Philippines on Friday

The Indian Air Force is sending its American origin C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft with the missiles to Philippines to deliver the weapon system to the Philippines Marine Corps

Image: x @ani_digital
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 11:16 PM IST
India is set to deliver the first set of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines as part of the USD 375 million deal between the two sides signed in 2022.

The Indian Air Force is sending its American origin C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft with the missiles to Philippines to deliver the weapon system to the Philippines Marine Corps, defence sources said.

The transportation of systems has also taken place through the sea route where cargo vessels were hired, the sources said.

The export of ground systems for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system along wotvwith the missiles started last month itself, they said.

The Philippines is taking delivery of the missile systems at a time when tensions between them and China have been going up due to the frequent clashes in the South China Sea.

The three batteries of the BrahMos missile system would be deployed by the Philippines in their coastal areas to guard against any threat in the region.
 

The deal has been cleared with multiple approvals from partner nations in the programme.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, a joint venture between DRDRO and Russia's Russian Federation's NPO Mashinostroyeniya, is said to be one of the most successful missile programs in the world. Acknowledged as the foremost and swiftest precision-guided weapon on a global scale, BRAHMOS has played a pivotal role in enhancing India's deterrence capabilities.

The Indian Army has integrated multiple BrahMos regiments into its arsenal since 2007.

Topics :PhilippinesBrahmos missileBrahMoS AerospaceIndian Defence

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

