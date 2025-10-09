India, UK say will strengthen air defence, develop naval propulsion systems

India will purchase Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) systems from the United Kingdom (UK) to strengthen its air defence capabilities, a joint statement said on Thursday, the last day of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s two-day official visit to India.

The announcement of the government-to-government route for the supply of LMM systems comes amid renewed focus on India’s air defence capabilities following the May 7–10 conflict with Pakistan, codenamed Operation Sindoor by New Delhi. During the clashes, Indian defences successfully neutralised a series of Pakistani attacks that followed India’s May 7 strikes on terrorist camps. During the conflict, Pakistan launched drones and high-speed projectiles launched from stand-off distances targeting the entire western front — from Kutch in Gujarat to Srinagar and Awantipur in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This will further support India’s air defence capabilities and, in the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), meet the current and future requirements of the Indian Ministry of Defence, and support a long-term collaboration on complex weapons between the two countries,” the statement read. The development follows the February agreement between defence systems major Thales and public sector defence undertaking Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to supply laser beam riding man-portable air defence (MANPAD) systems, which use laser beams to guide a missile to its target. It was also announced that Thales and BDL would collaborate on the production of LMMs, potentially creating a pathway for BDL — and the broader Indian industry — to become an integral part of Thales’ global supply chain.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Starmer also welcomed progress on an arrangement that will see the Indian Air Force’s qualified flying instructors integrated into UK Royal Air Force training as part of an agreement that will facilitate a strong training and education relationship. Additionally, the joint statement said both countries intend to finalise an inter-governmental agreement (IGA) to cooperate in developing maritime electric propulsion systems for the Indian Navy’s vessels. In February this year, India and the UK had signed a Statement of Intent to design and develop an integrated full electric propulsion system for India’s next-generation landing platform dock (LPD) fleet. As part of next steps, General Electric (GE) Vernova and PSU Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) were said to be working towards developing India’s first maritime land-based testing facility, with an estimated LPD delivery date of 2030. An LPD is an amphibious vessel designed to carry, transport, and deploy landing forces for military operations.

Modi and Starmer also agreed to expand bilateral exchanges between their respective countries' armed forces through joint exercises, training, and capacity building. Modi also welcomed the port call by the UK’s Carrier Strike Group as well as the Royal Navy’s exercise 'Konkan' with the Indian Navy. Both sides also committed to maritime security collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, including the establishment of a Regional Maritime Security Centre of Excellence under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. This was Starmer’s first official visit to India, undertaken at the invitation of PM Modi. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Secretary of State for Business and Trade and President of the Board of Trade, the Secretary of State for Scotland, the Minister for Investment, as well as 125 CEOs, entrepreneurs, university vice-chancellors, and cultural leaders.