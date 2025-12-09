Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, EU aim to conclude trade deal at the earliest: Commerce Department

India, EU aim to conclude trade deal at the earliest: Commerce Department

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal held discussions with EU commissioner for trade and economic security, during December 8-9 to provide strategic guidance to the FTA negotiating teams

india eu trade negotiations
The ministerial-level discussions reaffirmed the strong political resolve on either side to address pending issues through constructive engagement and to work towards a comprehensive, mutually advantageous outcome, the official statement said.
Shreya Nandi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 9:57 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India and the European Union (EU) held intense discussions over the last one week as both sides aim to work towards concluding the long-pending agreement at the earliest.
 
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal held discussions with Maroš Šefčovič, EU commissioner for trade and economic security, during December 8-9 to provide strategic guidance to the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiating teams.
 
Šefčovič’s visit was preceded by high-level discussions between Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and the director-general for trade, European Commission, in New Delhi on Sunday, emphasising the shared commitment to “intensify dialogue and collaboration, with a focused determination to advance the negotiations towards a timely and mutually beneficial conclusion”, the commerce department said on Tuesday.
 
These visits took place against the backdrop of the technical discussions that were held from December 3 to 9 in New Delhi and saw deliberations on key chapters of the proposed trade deal, including market access for goods, rules of origin, services, technical barriers to trade, trade and sustainable development, among others.
 
“During their engagement, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and the EU Trade Commissioner Šefčovič carried out detailed deliberations across key areas of the proposed agreement. Both sides took note of the steady progress achieved across various negotiating tracks and agreed on the need to sustain the current momentum through continued exchanges,” the official statement said.
 
The ministerial-level discussions reaffirmed the strong political resolve on either side to address pending issues through constructive engagement and to work towards a comprehensive, mutually advantageous outcome, it said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lockheed Martin 'eyeing' IAF deal, plans co-production facility for C-130J

Russian military transport plane with 7 onboard crashes in Ivanovo region

'Democracy and Pakistan don't go together: MEA amid Imran Khan protests

Exercise discretion while travelling through China: India to its nationals

India free to buy oil from sources it considers beneficial: Russia

Topics :Piyush GoyalFTAEuropean UnionIndiaTrade ties

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story