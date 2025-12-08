India free to buy oil from sources it considers beneficial: Russia

India, a sovereign nation, is free to buy oil from sources it considers beneficial, the Kremlin said on Monday, while expressing confidence that New Delhi will stick to the policy of ensuring its economic interests.

On August 6, the US imposed additional 25 per cent tariffs on India for its purchase of oil and petroleum products from Russia. At the end of August, US tariffs on imports of Indian goods and services were increased to 50 per cent.

"India, being and remaining a sovereign nation, carries out foreign trade operations and purchases energy resources where it is beneficial for itself," the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters in the wake of last Friday's Summit talks between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.