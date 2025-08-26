Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, US hold 2+2 dialogue on trade, defence after tariff tensions

India, US hold 2+2 dialogue on trade, defence after tariff tensions

India and the US held a 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue to advance trade, defence, and security cooperation after weeks of strained ties over Washington's new tariffs on Indian goods

trade talk, US India

Archis Mohan
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:02 PM IST
Indian and US officials held a 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue on Monday where they advanced bilateral initiatives, discussed regional security developments, and exchanged perspectives on shared strategic priorities, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday evening.
 
The dialogue marks the first official bilateral communication that the MEA and the US Department of State have acknowledged between the two countries after weeks of tensions over Washington’s announcement of an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil. The tariffs take effect from Wednesday.
 
The MEA said the officials discussed trade and investment, energy security, including strengthening civil-nuclear cooperation; critical minerals exploration; counter-narcotics and counter-terrorism cooperation; and other issues.
 
Both sides also looked forward to increasing defence cooperation, including signing a new ten-year Framework for the India–US Major Defense Partnership, as well as advancing defence industrial, science, and technology collaboration; operational coordination; regional cooperation; and information-sharing, the MEA said.
 
The officials agreed to build upon progress made in these areas under the auspices of the India–US COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st century and beyond.
 
They reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region through the Quad, the MEA added.
 
The dialogue concluded with the chairs expressing their appreciation for the productive meeting and their eagerness to continue enhancing the breadth and depth of the bilateral relationship in a manner that benefits the people of India and the United States.
 
From the Indian side, Additional Secretary (Americas) in the MEA Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur and Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Vishwesh Negi co-chaired the virtual dialogue. Their counterparts were US Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Bethany P Morrison and Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Jedidiah P Royal.

US India relations External Affairs Ministry tariff

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

