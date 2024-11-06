Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, US hold 21st Military Cooperation meet in Delhi to strengthen ties

India, US hold 21st Military Cooperation meet in Delhi to strengthen ties

The discussions in the meeting focused on new initiatives under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanisms, a social media post from HQ IDS said

India US Flag
Earlier, the 15th edition of Exercise Vajra Prahar kicks off at the Orchid Combat Training Centre in Idaho, US | Image: Shutterstock
ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The 21st edition of India-US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting commenced in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting was Co-chaired from the Indian side by Lt Gen JP Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) and Lt Gen Joshua M Rudd, Deputy Commander (USINDOPACOM),.

The discussions in the meeting focused on new initiatives under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanisms, a social media post from HQ IDS said.

"Opportunities for strengthening the ongoing India-US defence engagements and continued interoperability to address mutual security concerns towards maintaining peace & stability in the Indo-Pacific were key deliberations.," the post further reads.

As per a government release, the India-US MCG is a forum established to progress defence cooperation between the countries through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels between Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff and the US Indo-Pacific Command.

Earlier on Monday, The 15th edition of Exercise Vajra Prahar kicks off at the Orchid Combat Training Centre in Idaho, US.

More From This Section

US will be more isolationist whoever wins election: EAM Jaishankar

Terrorist killed in J&K's Bandipora, encounter underway in Kupwara

Political space given to extremists: Jaishankar on temple attack in Canada

Justice Amin-ud-Din appointed Pak SC's 1st-ever constitutional bench head

US presidential poll terms like 'electoral college', 'blue wall' explained

This exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and sharing best practices between the Special Forces of both nations, marking a significant milestone in military cooperation between the Indian and US armies.

Taking to social media platform X, the ADG PI said that during the ceremony, military contingents introduced themselves and shared cultural insights, fostering friendship and mutual respect.

The atmosphere was further enriched by the celebration of Deepawali, with the Indian contingent exchanging sweets with their US counterparts.

"The opening ceremony of the 15th edition of Exercise Vajra Prahar 2024 was held at the Orchid Combat Training Centre in Idaho, USA. Contingents introduced themselves, shared cultural insights and were briefed about the conduct of the exercise. In the spirit of Deepawali, the Indian contingent exchanged sweets with the US contingent to celebrate the festival together. Vajra Prahar aims to enhance military cooperation, and interoperability and share the best practices between the Special Forces of the Indian Army and the US Army," the ADG PI said on X.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Diwali brings out shared values between India, America: Richard Verma

Pannun case: India tells US it has detained accused mastermind 'CC1'

India plays key geopolitical role from American standpoint: USISPF

India, US prioritise to support each others' hydrogen missions: USISPF

India, US ink pact to cooperate on critical battery mineral supply chains

Topics :Indo-US relationshipIndo-US tiesIndo-US partnershipIndian Defence

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story