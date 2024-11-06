India, US hold 21st Military Cooperation meet in Delhi to strengthen ties

The 21st edition of India-US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting commenced in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting was Co-chaired from the Indian side by Lt Gen JP Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) and Lt Gen Joshua M Rudd, Deputy Commander (USINDOPACOM),.

The discussions in the meeting focused on new initiatives under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanisms, a social media post from HQ IDS said.

"Opportunities for strengthening the ongoing India-US defence engagements and continued interoperability to address mutual security concerns towards maintaining peace & stability in the Indo-Pacific were key deliberations.," the post further reads.

As per a government release, the India-US MCG is a forum established to progress defence cooperation between the countries through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels between Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff and the US Indo-Pacific Command.

Earlier on Monday, The 15th edition of Exercise Vajra Prahar kicks off at the Orchid Combat Training Centre in Idaho, US.

This exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and sharing best practices between the Special Forces of both nations, marking a significant milestone in military cooperation between the Indian and US armies.

Taking to social media platform X, the ADG PI said that during the ceremony, military contingents introduced themselves and shared cultural insights, fostering friendship and mutual respect.

The atmosphere was further enriched by the celebration of Deepawali, with the Indian contingent exchanging sweets with their US counterparts.

"The opening ceremony of the 15th edition of Exercise Vajra Prahar 2024 was held at the Orchid Combat Training Centre in Idaho, USA. Contingents introduced themselves, shared cultural insights and were briefed about the conduct of the exercise. In the spirit of Deepawali, the Indian contingent exchanged sweets with the US contingent to celebrate the festival together. Vajra Prahar aims to enhance military cooperation, and interoperability and share the best practices between the Special Forces of the Indian Army and the US Army," the ADG PI said on X.