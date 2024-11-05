Political space given to extremists: Jaishankar on temple attack in Canada

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed serious concerns regarding the increasing political space afforded to extremist groups in Canada.

Responding to questions during a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, Jaishankar remarked, “Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without substantiating them. We find it unacceptable that our diplomats are reportedly under surveillance in Canada, and we are witnessing a disturbing allowance of political space for extremist groups there.”

The remark followed an attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, and comes amid a deepening diplomatic dispute between India and Canada over issues linked to Khalistani separatist movements and concerns regarding the safety of Indian diplomats.

The press briefing took place in Canberra as part of Jaishankar's official five-day visit to Australia, where he is engaging with Australian leaders, Indian diaspora representatives, and other stakeholders to discuss Indo-Pacific and regional security issues.

India-Canada diplomatic row

The diplomatic row between India and Canada has escalated in recent months. Relations particularly soured last year after Canada accused India of involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was a Canadian national whom India has officially designated as a terrorist due to his role in the Khalistani separatist movement.

India has firmly denied these accusations, urging Canada to act against anti-India separatist groups operating within its borders.

Brampton temple attack

On November 3, a violent incident occurred at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. During a protest, individuals clashed, resulting in physical altercations involving flagpoles and punches. The Peel Regional Police arrested three individuals in connection with the violence and are conducting an ongoing investigation. Although no specific groups have been officially named, the incident involved individuals carrying yellow Khalistan flags and a rival group holding Indian flags.

The attack is part of a series of incidents targeting Hindu temples in Canada. These attacks often include graffiti with inflammatory slogans or property damage, raising concerns within the Indian diaspora in Canada.

'We expect the Canadian govt to ensure justice': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, strongly condemning the temple attack and highlighting the gravity of the threat posed by violent extremist groups.

“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve,” Modi said. “We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.” Modi further stressed the need for the Canadian government to protect diplomatic staff and prevent intimidation of Indian diplomats stationed in Canada.

India's Ministry of External Affairs echoed Modi's sentiments, with MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasising that acts of violence against religious institutions must be promptly addressed.

“We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple. We call on the Canadian government to ensure that all places of worship are safeguarded,” Jaiswal said, expressing concerns over growing incidents of violence targeting the Indian diaspora and Indian institutions in Canada.

‘Unacceptable’: Trudeau on temple attack

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also publicly denounced the violence, referring to it as “unacceptable.”

On social media, he reiterated that every Canadian has the right to practise their faith in a safe environment and thanked Peel Regional Police for their swift intervention.

"The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely,” Trudeau wrote.

(With agency inputs)