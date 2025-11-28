Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India inks helicopter support agreements worth ₹7,995 crore with US

India inks helicopter support agreements worth ₹7,995 crore with US

The Ministry of Defence said developing these facilities within the country would strengthen capabilities in the long run and lessen reliance on the US for such support

Defence Ministry
The deal was inked under the Foreign Military Sales programme of US, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on November 28, 2025.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 4:57 PM IST
India has signed Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOAs) with the United States government for sustainment support of the Indian Navy’s MH-60R helicopter fleet, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Friday. The agreements cover follow-on support and follow-on supply support for a five-year period, with a total estimated value of ₹7,995 crore.
 
"Sustainment support is a comprehensive package which includes provisioning of spares, support equipment, product support, training and technical support, repair & replenishment of components and setting up of ‘Intermediate’ level component repairs & Periodic Maintenance Inspection facilities in India," the ministry said.
 
According to the ministry, developing these facilities within the country would strengthen capabilities in the long run and lessen reliance on the US for such support. "This would further lead to indigenous product and services development through MSMEs and other Indian firms," the ministry said. 
 
The MH-60R is an "all-weather helicopter" equipped for anti-submarine warfare, the ministry release said, adding that the deal would enhance its operational readiness and maintainability. "The support would enable the operation of these helicopters from dispersed locations as well as ships, ensuring optimal performance during all their primary and secondary missions/roles," it added.
 
India signed an agreement with the US in February 2020 to acquire 24 Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, with deliveries of the full fleet expected by 2025. On March 6, 2024, the Indian Navy commissioned its first squadron of the MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopters at INS Garuda in Kochi. 
 
According to Lockheed, the helicopter comes equipped with a range of sensors, including a multi-mode radar, electronic support measures system, electro-optical/infrared camera, datalinks, aircraft survivability systems, dipping sonar, and sonobuoys.

Topics :Indian NavyExternal Affairs & Defence Security NewsDefence ministryUnited States

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

