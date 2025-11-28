India inks helicopter support agreements worth ₹7,995 crore with US

India has signed Letters of Offer and Acceptance (LOAs) with the United States government for sustainment support of the Indian Navy’s MH-60R helicopter fleet, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Friday. The agreements cover follow-on support and follow-on supply support for a five-year period, with a total estimated value of ₹7,995 crore.

"Sustainment support is a comprehensive package which includes provisioning of spares, support equipment, product support, training and technical support, repair & replenishment of components and setting up of ‘Intermediate’ level component repairs & Periodic Maintenance Inspection facilities in India," the ministry said.

ALSO READ: A new phase in India-UK defence ties According to the ministry, developing these facilities within the country would strengthen capabilities in the long run and lessen reliance on the US for such support. "This would further lead to indigenous product and services development through MSMEs and other Indian firms," the ministry said.

The MH-60R is an "all-weather helicopter" equipped for anti-submarine warfare, the ministry release said, adding that the deal would enhance its operational readiness and maintainability. "The support would enable the operation of these helicopters from dispersed locations as well as ships, ensuring optimal performance during all their primary and secondary missions/roles," it added. India signed an agreement with the US in February 2020 to acquire 24 Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, with deliveries of the full fleet expected by 2025. On March 6, 2024, the Indian Navy commissioned its first squadron of the MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopters at INS Garuda in Kochi.