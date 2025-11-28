Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 4-5

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in India on December 4-5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

During his two-day visit, Putin will hold official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Droupadi Murmu will also receive Putin and will host a banquet in his honour as part of the state visit protocols.

In an official statement, the ministry said, "The forthcoming state visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

Visit holds major significance, says Kremlin Kremlin has described Putin’s upcoming visit to India as an important moment for both nations. In a statement shared by news agency TASS, officials said the trip would enable a detailed review of all aspects of the relationship. "Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to India is significant, as it will enable a comprehensive discussion of the full spectrum of bilateral relations," the statement said. According to the Kremlin, the visit will help both sides explore the depth of their cooperation across multiple sectors. "The visit is of great importance, providing an opportunity to comprehensively discuss the extensive agenda of Russian-Indian relations within the particularly privileged strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as to consider topical international and regional issues," the statement said.

India to seek clarity on S-400 delays during Putin’s visit India plans to raise concerns over the delayed delivery of the S-400 air defence systems when Putin visits New Delhi next month, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Friday. Speaking at ANI’s National Security Summit in the capital, he said the upcoming talks will centre on “broader elements of cooperation on defence". Singh said that discussions may include the possibility of ordering additional S-400 units, but any concrete announcements are unlikely. He said, "Potentially S-400 not ruled but don't expect any announcements during this. This meeting will focus on the broader elements of cooperation on defence between the two sides. We'll try to ensure that some of these delivery delays are ended and we start getting clearer answers in terms of when some of these delayed deliveries take place."