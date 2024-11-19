India, US tech industry bodies launch webinar series on regulatory issues

Satcom Industry Association-India (SIA-India) and IndUS Tech Council have launched a partnership to unravel the regulatory challenges in emerging technologies such as AI, space systems, and dual use innovations.

The two industry bodies have launched Perspectives on Regulatory Issues in Strategic Markets (PRISM) 2024 webinar series that seek to offer a platform for industry to navigate evolving regulations and explore new avenues for innovation and collaboration.

"The first webinar 1.0 comes at a crucial time ahead of critical reforms like ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations), MTCR (Missile Technology Control Regime) liberalisation," Nikita Vardiparti, Vice President, IndUS Tech Council was quoted in a statement issued by SIA-India.

She said following recent amendments by the US Department of Commerce aimed at easing restrictions on space-related items, which reclassifies many space-related products, including commercial satellites, from the US Munitions List to the Commerce Control List, opens up new opportunities for US-India cooperation in space.

US hi-tech exports to India are improving and the 'entity list' now includes only single-digit Indian companies, the SIA-India statement said.

It added that less than 0.5 per cent of US exports to India require an Export Administration Regulations (EAR) license.

More From This Section

The ITAR Proposed Rules to exclude NASA spacecraft like the International Space Station and James Webb Space Telescope from export controls may act in India's favour with the launch of NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite set for launch next year and the Gateway program of setting up space station in the lunar orbit.

"The PRISM 2024 series aims to address export control regimes in various markets, such as Australia, Japan, France, Germany, and the US Many of these critical issues will be discussed during DefSat 2025, scheduled to take place from January 8-10, 2025, in New Delhi," Anil Prakash, Director General, SIA-India said.