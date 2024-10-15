India and the United States are set to sign a Rs 32,000 crore deal for the acquisition of 31 predator drones, along with the establishment of a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in India, news agency ANI reported. This deal will enhance the surveillance capabilities of the Indian armed forces. Some reports suggest that the total value of the contract could rise to Rs 34,500 crore.

31 drones to be distributed among army, navy, air force The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) gave its approval for the purchase last week. The drones, identified as MQ-9B models, will be procured under a government-to-government agreement between India and the US. These lorange drones will bolster the surveillance and combat capabilities of the three Indian defence services: Army, navy, and air force. According to reports, 15 of the drones will be assigned to the Indian Navy, while the remaining 16 will be distributed equally between the Indian Army and Air Force. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Two contracts to be signed between India-US

The official signing of the Foreign Military Sales contract between India and the US government is scheduled for today. Two separate contracts will be signed on Tuesday. One contract will focus on the acquisition of the drones and the other on the MRO facility. The MRO facility is expected to enhance India’s self-reliance in drone maintenance.

The signing ceremony will be attended by top defence officials from both nations, including India’s Joint Secretary and Acquisition Manager for naval systems. An American delegation consisting of military and corporate representatives is also present in India for the occasion.

This deal has been years in the making, with India having discussed the acquisition with the US for a long time. Final clearance came after a Defence Acquisition Council meeting held a few weeks ago. The agreement needed to be sealed before October 31 to remain within the validity of the American offer.

Predator drones to be placed at four locations

India plans to base the Predator drones at four locations: INS Rajali near Chennai, Porbandar in Gujarat, and Sarsawa and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The Indian Navy already operates two leased Predator drones, but one was recently lost in an accident, with a replacement expected soon. Once acquired, the drones will be equipped with combat capabilities, providing a significant boost to the military’s lorange reconnaissance and strike abilities.

US firm General Atomics to produce UAV components in India

General Atomics, the US-based manufacturer of the MQ-9B drones, has already established a partnership with Indian company Bharat Forge for the production of components for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), according to a report by The Economic Times. The company has also committed to setting up a global MRO hub in India for these drones. General Atomics will provide consultancy for India’s own efforts to develop combat drones.

India had explored the option of technology transfer as part of this agreement, aiming to advance its domestic programme for unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs). However, no agreement was reached on this.

