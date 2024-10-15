India sends probe panel to US in response to Pannun assassination claims

Amid the diplomatic row with Canada, India is sending an inquiry committee to Washington DC today to probe US allegations concerning an Indian government official’s involvement in an attempted assassination plot targeting separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

In an official statement, the US State Department stated, "The inquiry committee will travel to Washington DC on October 15 as part of their ongoing investigation to discuss the case, share the information they have gathered, and receive updates from the US authorities regarding the ongoing US case."

The State Department also added that India has notified the US of its continuing investigation into further connections involving the former government official and will decide on subsequent actions as necessary.

Focus of the inquiry committee

The committee's primary goal is to examine the allegations against Nikhil Gupta, an Indian citizen charged by US prosecutors for his involvement in the assassination plot. Gupta is accused of working with an unnamed Indian official to offer a hitman $100,000 to kill Pannun, who is living in New York City. The US State Department stated that India is looking into the involvement of organised criminals, including the individual named in the Department of Justice's indictment.

Nikhil Gupta’s case

Nikhil Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic in June 2023 at the request of the US government. After his arrest, he was extradited to the US on June 14, 2023. According to his indictment, Gupta conspired with an Indian government official in an unsuccessful attempt to assassinate Pannun, a prominent leader of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group labelled as a terrorist organisation by India.

Ongoing investigations

The inquiry committee is set to meet with US authorities to review the current state of the investigation and exchange any relevant findings from their probe. The US State Department said that India is continuing its investigation into the former official's links and will determine any further actions based on the findings.

Though India has denied that a government official was involved, the formation of the inquiry committee reflects its intent to maintain transparency and cooperation in addressing the serious nature of the allegations.

In November last year, India formed a high-level inquiry committee to address the security concerns raised by the US government. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that India treats such matters with seriousness, as they impact national security, and that relevant departments had already begun examining the situation.

India withdraws High Commissioner to Canada

On Monday, India recalled its High Commissioner to Ottawa, along with several other diplomats and officials who were designated as "persons of interest" by Canada in its investigation. Following this, India expelled six Canadian diplomats as part of its response and has asked them to leave India by or before October 19.

The Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Canadian envoy on Monday, a day after receiving diplomatic communication from Canada.

In response, Stewart Wheeler, Canada’s chargé d'affaires to India, appeared in place of High Commissioner Cameron MacKay, who was not in the country. Wheeler is among the diplomats asked to leave India. Others expelled include Patrick Hebert (Deputy High Commissioner), Marie Catherine Joly (First Secretary), Ian Ross David Trites (First Secretary), Adam James Chuipka (First Secretary), and Paula Orjuela (First Secretary).



(With agency inputs)