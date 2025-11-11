Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Vietnam sign agreement, resolve to expand defence cooperation

India, Vietnam sign agreement, resolve to expand defence cooperation

Both sides also signed a LOI on strengthening defence industry cooperation to promote transfer of technology, prioritise core-technology domains and to undertake joint cooperation in research

India Vietnam flag, India-Vietnam
The two sides also exchanged views on the regional security situation | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:40 AM IST
India and Vietnam on Monday inked a pact to set up a framework for submarine search, rescue and support mechanism in case of any eventualities.

The two sides also signed a letter of intent (LoI) to strengthen bilateral defence industry collaboration.

The documents were signed after the two sides held the 15th edition of India-Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue (DPD) in Hanoi.

It was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lt Gen Hoang Xuan Chien.

Both sides expressed satisfaction on progress made in the areas of hydrography cooperation, capacity building and training and ship visits, and cooperation in niche domains namely AI and shipyard upgradation, the defence ministry said.

They also decided to expand and further deepen cooperation in important emerging areas like cyber security and real-time exchange of information, it said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the regional security situation.

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed for "mutual submarine search, rescue support and cooperation, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Both sides also signed a letter of intent on strengthening defence industry cooperation to promote transfer of technology, prioritise core-technology domains and to undertake joint cooperation in research, it said.

It will also provide for setting up of joint ventures, procurement of equipment and materials for defence production as well as exchange of experts, and production of equipment, the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :VietnamIndia-VietnamIndia Vietnam ties

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

