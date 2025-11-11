India, Vietnam sign agreement, resolve to expand defence cooperation

India and Vietnam on Monday inked a pact to set up a framework for submarine search, rescue and support mechanism in case of any eventualities.

The two sides also signed a letter of intent (LoI) to strengthen bilateral defence industry collaboration.

The documents were signed after the two sides held the 15th edition of India-Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue (DPD) in Hanoi.

It was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lt Gen Hoang Xuan Chien.

Both sides expressed satisfaction on progress made in the areas of hydrography cooperation, capacity building and training and ship visits, and cooperation in niche domains namely AI and shipyard upgradation, the defence ministry said.