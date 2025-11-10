Russia, India to ink labour mobility pact during Putin's December visit

India and Russia are expected to sign a bilateral mobility agreement during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi in the first week of December.
This accord will establish a framework for legal migration, protection of workers' rights and expansion of skilled Indian manpower in Russia as the post-Communist nation is feeling an acute shortage of qualified and skilled workers in its expanding economy.
According to reports, the agreement will ensure legal protection for existing Indian workers and open pathways for thousands of new professionals in industries such as construction, textiles, engineering and electronics.
By the end of the year, over 70,000 Indian nationals are expected to be officially employed across Russia under the quotas managed by the Russian Ministry of Labour.
The Moscow-based Indian Business Alliance (IBA) has welcomed the forthcoming India-Russia Mobility Agreement and considers this initiative a strategic milestone in expanding India-Russia relations.
India has one of the world's most dynamic and skilled workforce and Russia is undergoing a major industrial transformation. This agreement creates a win-win opportunity for both sides providing skilled manpower for Russia's economy while ensuring secure and dignified employment for Indian professionals, said IBA President Sammy Manoj Kotwani.
To avoid past cases of violation of immigration laws by Indian nationals recruited by fraudsters, the IBA has expressed its readiness to collaborate with both governments and business partners to organise orientation and language programmes for incoming Indian workers and promote fair recruitment channels and ethical employment standards.
The IBA will also coordinate with the Embassy of India in Moscow and regional Russian authorities to ensure smooth integration and welfare of Indian citizens working in Russia.
