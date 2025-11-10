Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Russia, India to ink labour mobility pact during Putin's December visit

Russia, India to ink labour mobility pact during Putin's December visit

By the end of the year, over 70,000 Indian nationals are expected to be officially employed across Russia under the quotas managed by the Russian Ministry of Labour

PM Modi with Russia President Vladimir Putin. | File Image
PM Modi with Russia President Vladimir Putin. | File Image
Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and Russia are expected to sign a bilateral mobility agreement during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi in the first week of December.

This accord will establish a framework for legal migration, protection of workers' rights and expansion of skilled Indian manpower in Russia as the post-Communist nation is feeling an acute shortage of qualified and skilled workers in its expanding economy.

According to reports, the agreement will ensure legal protection for existing Indian workers and open pathways for thousands of new professionals in industries such as construction, textiles, engineering and electronics.

By the end of the year, over 70,000 Indian nationals are expected to be officially employed across Russia under the quotas managed by the Russian Ministry of Labour.

The Moscow-based Indian Business Alliance (IBA) has welcomed the forthcoming India-Russia Mobility Agreement and considers this initiative a strategic milestone in expanding India-Russia relations.

India has one of the world's most dynamic and skilled workforce and Russia is undergoing a major industrial transformation. This agreement creates a win-win opportunity for both sides providing skilled manpower for Russia's economy while ensuring secure and dignified employment for Indian professionals, said IBA President Sammy Manoj Kotwani.

To avoid past cases of violation of immigration laws by Indian nationals recruited by fraudsters, the IBA has expressed its readiness to collaborate with both governments and business partners to organise orientation and language programmes for incoming Indian workers and promote fair recruitment channels and ethical employment standards.

The IBA will also coordinate with the Embassy of India in Moscow and regional Russian authorities to ensure smooth integration and welfare of Indian citizens working in Russia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India tracks Trump tariff case for impact on trade deal with the US

We look forward to deepening collaborations: Lockheed Martin's India chief

Tariffs on copper are not safeguard measures: US on India's claim in WTO

All 16 DPSUs are pillars of India's self-reliance in defence: Rajnath Singh

5 Indian nationals abducted in Mali, embassy working for safe release

Topics :Vladimir PutinNarendra ModiIndia-Russia tiesRussia Oil production

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story