India tracks Trump tariff case for impact on trade deal with the US

Indian officials and experts are closely monitoring the Supreme Court case in the United States (US) challenging President Donald Trump ’s tariffs and assessing whether it could impact the proposed India-US trade deal currently being negotiated.

During a hearing last week, Supreme Court justices expressed scepticism about the US President’s authority to impose tariffs on several countries. Questions were also raised over whether an emergency law gives Trump the power to set and change import duties. Under the Constitution, Congress has the power to levy tariffs, but for the first time, the Trump administration has argued that an emergency law allowing the President to regulate importation also includes tariff powers.

Earlier in April this year, the US administration announced plans to impose sweeping tariffs on most countries, citing the nation’s widening trade deficit as a national emergency. How are Indian negotiators factoring in the US court case? According to a government official, negotiators from both sides have been factoring in the case, and any action will depend on the final verdict. “We will see that. Every other country is the same. There are mechanisms under which we will cover the processes. That is a possibility that both sides are considering,” the official said. ALSO READ: Govt proposes mandatory 'country of origin' filters for ecom platforms Trade and industry experts warned that even if the Supreme Court rules against the President, he may still move ahead with tariff measures using other statutes to target trade partners despite judicial limits.

“Eventually, even if the judgment does not go in Trump’s favour, he is still likely to impose tariffs in some form or the other. Tariffs remain Trump’s favourite policy instrument and I don’t see a situation where they would not be used against countries (including India),” an industry official said. Can India persuade the US to look beyond agriculture? “The real question is whether India can get the Trump administration to look beyond its core interest in agriculture. This perhaps can be done by offering a stronger deal in manufacturing or services that makes him look at things differently,” trade economist Biswajit Dhar said, adding that for now, India should wait and watch the outcome.

What could a Supreme Court verdict against Trump mean for global trade? According to Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), if the Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s use of emergency powers and forces the withdrawal of his “Liberation Day” tariffs, the ruling would reverberate far beyond US borders. “The decision would unravel the foundation of several recently negotiated trade arrangements with key partners such as the EU, Japan, South Korea, and the UK—all of which were struck under the shadow of those tariffs and premised on reciprocal concessions,” GTRI said in a report last week.