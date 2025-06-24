Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump slams Israel, Iran for violating ceasefire hours after announcement

Trump slams Israel, Iran for violating ceasefire hours after announcement

US President Donald Trump accused both Israel and Iran of violating a ceasefire he brokered, urging immediate restraint as renewed strikes threatened hopes of lasting peace

US President Donald Trump

Trump’s proposed ceasefire was intended to end 12 days of escalating conflict between Iran and Israel | Image: Bloomberg

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Just hours after announcing a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, US President Donald Trump accused both countries of breaching the truce — singling out Israel for particular criticism, Reuters reported.
 
“Israel. Do not drop those bombs. If you do, it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now!” Trump posted on Truth Social, minutes after leaving the White House for the Nato summit in The Hague.
 
Speaking to journalists before boarding his helicopter, Trump said, “I’ve got to get Israel to calm down now. Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I’ve never seen before—the biggest load that we’ve seen.”
 
 
“They’ve been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f**k they’re doing,” Trump added, before turning away from the press and departing.
 
Trump’s ceasefire was intended to put an end to 12 days of escalating conflict that began with a surprise Israeli strike and intensified with US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend. However, the agreement began to unravel almost immediately.

Also Read

Ajit Doval

LIVE: Hold perpetrators of cross-border terror to account, says NSA Doval at SCO meet

US President Donald Trump

'Do not drop those bombs': Trump warns Israel amid ceasefire violations

PremiumIndia US

India 'not desperate' to seal early tranche of trade deal with US

Donald Trump, Situation room

'Get me Bibi', says Trump as he brokers a ceasefire between Israel, Iran

Donald Trump, Trump

Iran and Israel confirm ceasefire after Trump's announcement: Top updates

 
On Tuesday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered fresh military strikes on Tehran, citing a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire by Iran. “I have instructed the IDF to respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire with powerful strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran,” Katz said.
 
Iran, for its part, denied any missile launches following the ceasefire declaration and claimed that Israeli air raids continued for an hour and a half after the ceasefire was supposed to begin.
   

More From This Section

Friedrich Merz

Germany to raise defence spending to 3.5 per cent of GDP in 2029

Jeff Bezos, Amazon

$500 million wedding, 1 sinking city: Jeff Bezos' Venice bash sparks uproar

Cargo, logistics, exports

Cargo ship carrying over 3,000 vehicles sinks in Pacific Ocean after fire

US carrier strike group scheduled for deployment amid tensions in West Asia

US carrier strike group scheduled for deployment amid tensions in West Asia

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel accuses Iran of breaking ceasefire, threatens deep retaliation

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Iran israel Ceasefire Violation BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon