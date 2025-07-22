Indian Army gets first batch of Apache helicopters; calls it a milestone

The Indian Army on Tuesday announced that the first batch of three Apache helicopters has arrived. Hailing it as a milestone moment, the Army said that these state-of-the-art platforms will strengthen the Indian Army’s operational capabilities greatly.

The report suggests that the Aviation Corps has been waiting for these attack helicopters since its founding in March 2024 in Jodhpur. The delivery of the Apache AH-64E attack helicopters failed to meet many deadlines. The Indian Army was anticipating the delivery of the first batch from the US in June 2024.

The Apache attack helicopters were part of the $600 million deal between India and the US in 2020. Under the deal, the Indian Army was to procure six additional combat helicopters for the army.

All you need to know about Apache helicopters

According to an ANI report, the Apache AH-64E helicopter is capable of delivering a diverse range of weapons, ranging from air-to-ground Hellfire missiles, 70 mm Hydra rockets, and air-to-air Stinger missiles.

Widely considered among the most advanced attack helicopters in the world, it is designed to execute precision strikes even in the most hostile combat zones.