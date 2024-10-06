Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian army seizes huge cache of weapons, explosives in J&K's Poonch

Indian army seizes huge cache of weapons, explosives in J&K's Poonch

Earlier, an area domination patrol by police and army on Ring Road Gharota in Jammu found a suspicious explosive

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army
Indian Army personnel: Representative (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 7:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian Army's Romeo Force seized a huge cache of weapons and explosives in the Jhullas area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Army officials, a search was launched based on a tip-off and the weapons and explosives were recovered from a suspected terrorist bag.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The officials said that the recovered items included AK 47 and Pistol rounds of Pakistani origin and sophisticated explosives like RCIED, Timed destruction IED, Stove IED, explosives for IED and Chinese Grenades.

"On October 5, based on reliable input, a major search operation was launched by Romeo Force of the Indian Army in the Jhulas area, where during a search a suspected terrorist bag with a huge amount of cache like AK 47 and Pistol rounds of Pakistani origin and sophisticated explosives like RCIED, Timed destruction IED, Stove IED, explosives for IED and Chinese Grenades were found," the Army said in a statement.

According to the officials, all items were in functional and ready-to-use condition.

"Considering smooth elections and upcoming poll results this is a major success by the Indian Army denying any possibility to disturb the security grid," they said.

More From This Section

Israel expands bombardment in Lebanon as thousands flee widening war

Health workers in Lebanon describe deadly Israeli attacks, fear more

Chhattisgarh CM opens military exhibition, encourages youth to join forces

Saarc not moving forward, 1 member spreading cross-border terror: EAM

Amit Shah to meet CMs of 8 Naxal-hit states on Monday, will review security

The operation is still underway, they added.

Earlier, an area domination patrol by police and army on Ring Road Gharota in Jammu found a suspicious explosive. The suspected explosives were later disposed by a team of Bomb Disposal Squad.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

J&K exit polls updates: Cong-NC likely to fall short of majority, PDP may be deciding factor

Exit polls predict Congress to form govt Haryana, NC alliance leads in J-K

J-K election: Political leaders doubt exit polls predicting Cong-NC lead

Congress-NC lead but exit polls predict hung Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir

How did the exit polls fare last time for Haryana & J-K elections? Find out

Topics :Jammu and KashmirIndian ArmyPoonchTerrorsim

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story