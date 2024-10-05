Chhattisgarh CM opens military exhibition, encourages youth to join forces

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition in Raipur showcasing the valour of the armed forces and said seeing soldiers in uniform was sure to spark feelings of patriotism in all citizens.

Lauding the huge turnout for the exhibition being held at Science College ground here, Sai said the Indian Army is renowned globally for its discipline and efficiency and is regarded as one of the strongest militaries in the world. The army plays a pivotal role in not only in defending the country from external threats but also in maintaining internal security and providing vital assistance during natural disasters, he added. The exhibition features cuttiedge military equipment, including the Bhishma T-90 tank, BMP, L-70 and other advanced weaponry used by the armed forces. Visitors can also enjoy thrilling displays such as para jumping, Khukuri dancing, daredevil motorcycling and horse riding, officials said. "Youth must consider careers in the armed forces. The Agnipath scheme is a crucial opportunity for aspiring soldiers," Sai said.



The CM praised the security forces for their recent success against Naxalism in the Abujhmad area of Bastar, where 31 Naxalites were eliminated on Friday. Over the last nine months, security forces have achieved significant milestones, neutralising 191 Naxalites, the CM said. The growing involvement of local youth in Bastar who are joining security forces to fight Naxalism reflects the changing landscape in the region, Sai asserted.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp