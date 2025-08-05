Indian Army shares 1971 news clip highlighting US role in arming Pakistan

In the backdrop of mounting US criticism of India's purchase of crude oil from Russia, the Indian Army on Tuesday posted a news clip of August 1971 which highlighted the role played by the US in arming Pakistan "since 1954".

The news clip was shared in a post by the Eastern Command on X.

"#IndianArmy #EasternCommand #VijayVarsh #LiberationOfBangladesh #MediaHighlights 'This Day That Year" Build Up of War - 05 Aug 1971 #KnowFacts.

US Arms Worth $2 Billion Shipped to Pakistan Since '54," it said.

The news, published few months before the Indo-Pak War of 1971 that led to creation of Bangladesh, talks about the role US had played in arming Pakistan the preceding nearly two decades.

"US Arms Worth $2 Billion Shipped to Pakistan Since '54," the headline says. The report quotes V C Shukla, then minister for defence production, who had told the Rajya Sabha about the estimated valuation of the arms supplied for that period. ALSO READ: DRDO guest house manager held on suspicion of spying for Pakistan The social media post comes amid mounting criticism by Washington on New Delhi's purchase of crude oil from Russia. India on Monday mounted an unusually sharp counterattack on the US and the European Union for their "unjustified and unreasonable" targeting of New Delhi for its procurement of Russian crude oil.

New Delhi's response came hours after US President Donald Trump asserted that Washington will substantially raise tariffs on goods from India over its energy ties with Russia. Firmly rejecting the criticism, India pointed out the double standards in targeting it on the issue and said both the US and the EU are continuing their trade relations with Russia. ALSO READ: Security agencies confirm Pakistani nationality of Pahalgam attackers "Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The Europe-Russia trade includes not just energy, but also fertilisers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel, and machinery and transport equipment, the MEA said in a late-evening statement.