Home / India News / DRDO guest house manager held on suspicion of spying for Pakistan

DRDO guest house manager held on suspicion of spying for Pakistan

Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Uttarakhand's Almora, was posted as the manager of DRDO guest house in Chandan area of Jaisalmer

Survellience, Spy Tool

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manager of a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house was detained in Jaisalmer district on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, police said Tuesday.

Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Uttarakhand's Almora, was posted as the manager of DRDO guest house in Chandan area of Jaisalmer. 

"He was detained on Monday. A joint interrogation will be conducted today," Superintendent of Police, Jaisalmer, Abhishek Shivhare said. 

 

"He is suspected to have provided sensitive information related to strategic operations and activities in the region," the police said.

DRDO conducts tests and trials of missiles and weapons in Pokaran firing range in Jaisalmer, and experts and officials involved in the process stay in the guest house.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

