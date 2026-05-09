Indian Coast Guard commissions FPV Achal to boost maritime security

Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) 'Achal' on Saturday was commissioned into the Indian Coast Guard, bolstering the maritime force's operational capabilities, officials said.

'Achal' is the fifth one in a series of eight FPVs being constructed by Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) for the coast guard.

The new-generation Adamya-class fast patrol vessel was commissioned into the ICG at Goa Shipyard Limited, marking a "significant capability enhancement", a spokesperson of the force said.

The ship was formally commissioned into service by A Anbarasu, additional secretary and director general (acquisition), in the defence ministry, in the presence of Inspector General Tekur Sashi Kumar, Commander Coast Guard Region (North West), senior officials of the central and state governments, and representatives from the GSL.

The ship will be stationed at Vadinar, Gujarat, operating under the administrative and operational control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (North West), the spokesperson said. The vessel will undertake a wide range of missions, including surveillance, interdiction, Search and Rescue (SAR), anti-smuggling operations, and pollution response, reinforcing the Indian Coast Guard's role in safeguarding India's eastern maritime frontier. "The ship is commanded by Commandant (JG) Naveen Kumar, who has a complement of five officers and 34 personnel, trained to operate the vessel's advanced systems and respond to a full spectrum of maritime contingencies," the force said. 'Achal', meaning 'firm', embodies the coast guard's steadfast commitment. "It signifies our resolve to protect life at sea and secure our maritime frontiers." "The commissioning of ICGS Achal is the embodiment of vigilance, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of guardianship over India's maritime domain. Standing resolute, 'Achal' will safeguard national interests and uphold the trust of the people with unshaken dedication," the ICG spokesperson said.

The ship was launched in June 2025. Designed and built by the Goa Shipyard Limited, this 51-m vessel represents a "new benchmark in indigenous shipbuilding," the spokesperson said. With more than 50 per cent indigenous components, 'Achal' underscores India's steady progress toward defence self-reliance and highlights the synergy between the coast guard's operational vision and the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, the official added. The vessel integrates modern design philosophy focused on efficiency, endurance, and rapid response capability. Powered by two 3000 kW advanced diesel engines, the vessel delivers a top speed of 27 knots and an operational endurance of 1500 nautical miles, enabling extended missions in India's maritime zones, the coast guard said.