Israel attacks Iran's nuclear sites, kills IRG chief in strike: Top updates

The Indian Embassy in Iran shared an advisory for all Indian nationals in light of Israel’s strike on Iran. Taking to X, the Embassy wrote, “In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities”.

Israel calls Operation Rising Lion a historic military moment

Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, called strikes on Iran ‘a defining moment’ in history. Speaking to members of the General Staff Forum before Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion” against Iran, Katz said the strike is aimed at thwarting Iran’s capabilities and removing the threat of destruction to Israel.

IDF mobilises tens of thousands of troops for continued operations

Amid Israel’s strike in Tehran, Israel Defence Force (IDF) has called up ‘tens of thousands of soldiers’, the IDF chief stated, adding that they are being called to prepare for what’s next. Lt Gen Eyal Zamir said, “We have begun this operation because the time has come, we are at the point of no return. We cannot afford to wait for another time to operate; we have no other choice.”