Jaishankar discusses ties, regional developments with Armenian counterpart

They reviewed the whole range of growing India-Armenia bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of political exchanges, trade, economic, connectivity, education, and culture

Armenia Foreign minister with EAM S Jaishankar
EAM Jaishankar with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan | Image: X/@DrSJaishankar
Press Trust of India Marseille (France)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:58 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in France and discussed bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

Jaishankar is in France as part of a visit to Europe to boost bilateral ties and reaffirm India's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism, especially in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

ALSO READ: Jaishankar meets Macron, thanks France for strong anti-terror support

"Pleased to meet FM @AraratMirzoyan of Armenia in Marseille today. A useful discussion on our close cooperation and regional developments," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting on Thursday.

Mirzoyan had visited India in March.

During the visit, they reviewed the whole range of growing India-Armenia bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of political exchanges, trade, economic, connectivity, education, culture, and people-to-people contacts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :S JaishankarMinistry of External AffairsArmenia

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

