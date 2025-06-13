Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Op Sindoor only paused, still in progress, says Navy chief Tripathi

Op Sindoor only paused, still in progress, says Navy chief Tripathi

On counter-drone systems, he said that non-contact warfare will stay, and this area of weapons and equipment was not catered to 10-12 years ago

Dinesh Kumar Tripathi,Dinesh,Dinesh Kumar,Navy chief
Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, said that Operation Sindoor is on a pause, but it is an operation in progress. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, said that Operation Sindoor is on a pause, but it is an operation in progress.

Speaking to ANI, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi said, "The Operation Sindoor is under pause, it is still underway. As a Naval Chief, I will reserve my comments on this. It's an operation in progress."

On counter-drone systems, he said that non-contact warfare will stay, and this area of weapons and equipment was not catered to 10-12 years ago.

"It is undeniable that non-contact warfare is going to stay. In it, drones and loitering munitions and therefore, defence against them in terms of counter-drone systems, there is a whole series of weapons and equipment that one had probably not catered for 10-12 years ago," he said on Thursday.

Earlier, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, accompanied by Chairman of Solar Industries India Limited, Satyanarayan Nuwal, reviewed the manufacturing processes of various defence products at the firm's headquarters in Nagpur on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, the Navy Chief lauded the products and progress made by Solar Industries India Ltd. He added that there needs to be synergy between the public and private sectors, as the latter is new in defence production.

"It's really eye-opening to see what progress has been made by Solar (Solar Group) in the last 14-15 years. As far as the synergy between the public and private sectors in the defence ecosystem is concerned, it is a must because some public sector companies have been working in this field for many decades, and private companies are relatively new. So there is a need for them to talk to each other, learn from each other," Admiral Tripathi told ANI.

Chairman of Solar Industries India Ltd, Satyanarayan Nuwal, said that they showed the Navy Chief their drones and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). They also showed the navy officials their Counter-Unmanned Aerial System, Bhargavastra.

Talking to ANI, Satyanarayan Nuwal said, "Today, we mainly showed our facility with drones and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). We showed the composite manufacturing unit of UAS. We also showed Bhargavastra (Counter-Unmanned Aerial System) to them...This counter-drone system is a significant thing...Considering present situations, we learned that the biggest need is for long-range missiles. We have already presented a proposal in this regard...

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India abstains on UNGA draft resolution seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Israel launches 'preemptive strike' on Iran's nuclear sites, confirms IDF

Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami killed in Israeli strike

Israel attacks Iran's nuclear sites, kills IRG chief in strike: Top updates

Looking at G7 meet as chance to reset ties: MEA on India-Canada relations

Topics :Indian NavyOperation SindoorIndian Naval powerIndia-Pakistan conflict

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story