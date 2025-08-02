1,703 Indians deported from US in 2025; 90% sent back from just 5 states

This surge makes up nearly 25 per cent of all deportations of Indian nationals recorded in the past five and a half years, which total 7,244.

US steps up warnings on visa violations and illegal entry

In late June, the US State Department warned that visa holders must strictly follow all American laws and immigration rules. “We will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t,” it said on June 26.

Earlier that week, a separate message was issued targeting undocumented migrants. “The US has increased enforcement of immigration laws and removal of illegal aliens,” it stated. “Illegal entry will lead to detention, deportation, and permanent consequences for future visa eligibility.”

Deportees returning in staggered batches

Of the 1,703 Indians deported so far this year, 747 flew back from the US individually or in small groups via commercial flights. Another 72 came through Panama using a similar process. India does not keep its own official figures on how many of its citizens live illegally in the US. For deportations and consular matters, it relies on information provided by US authorities.