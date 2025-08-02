Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 1,703 Indians deported from US in 2025; 90% sent back from just 5 states

1,703 Indians deported from US in 2025; 90% sent back from just 5 states

Since January 2025, daily deportations of Indians from the US have tripled under Trump's stricter immigration rules; most returnees are from Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, UP, and Goa

Of the 1,703 Indians deported so far this year, 747 flew back from the US individually or in small groups via commercial flights.
Since Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025, the number of Indian nationals deported from the US has gone up significantly. According to data from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 1,703 Indians have been sent back in just six and a half months — averaging around eight deportations a day, news agency PTI reported. This is almost three times the daily average seen during the Joe Biden administration, when about three Indians were deported daily between January 2020 and December 2024.
 
This surge makes up nearly 25 per cent of all deportations of Indian nationals recorded in the past five and a half years, which total 7,244. 
 

US steps up warnings on visa violations and illegal entry

 
In late June, the US State Department warned that visa holders must strictly follow all American laws and immigration rules. “We will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t,” it said on June 26.
 
Earlier that week, a separate message was issued targeting undocumented migrants. “The US has increased enforcement of immigration laws and removal of illegal aliens,” it stated. “Illegal entry will lead to detention, deportation, and permanent consequences for future visa eligibility.”
 

Deportees returning in staggered batches

 
Of the 1,703 Indians deported so far this year, 747 flew back from the US individually or in small groups via commercial flights. Another 72 came through Panama using a similar process. India does not keep its own official figures on how many of its citizens live illegally in the US. For deportations and consular matters, it relies on information provided by US authorities.
 
The MEA said it is “engaged with US counterparts to ensure deportations are carried out humanely.” It has raised concerns about the use of shackles, especially on women and children, and has also highlighted issues around cultural and religious sensitivities.
 

Most deportees from five Indian states

 
Data shows that over 90 per cent of deported Indians in 2025 so far came from just five states. Punjab topped the list with 620 deportees, followed by Haryana (604), Gujarat (245), Uttar Pradesh (38), and Goa (26).
 
Other states and union territories reported fewer cases: Maharashtra and Delhi (20 each), Telangana (19), Tamil Nadu (17), Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand (12 each), and Karnataka (5).  (With agency inputs)

