Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Talks on Ganga Water Treaty renewal with Bangladesh yet to begin: Govt

Talks on Ganga Water Treaty renewal with Bangladesh yet to begin: Govt

Inputs on drinking water and industrial water requirements have also been received from all stakeholders, including from the government of West Bengal, which have been taken into account

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag
Inputs on drinking water and industrial water requirements have also been received from all stakeholders, said MoS. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bilateral discussions for the renewal of the Ganga Water Treaty between India and Bangladesh are yet to begin, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

Inputs on drinking water and industrial water requirements have also been received from all stakeholders, including from the government of West Bengal, which have been taken into account while formulating the government's views, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response.

He was responding to a query on whether the governments of India and Bangladesh have initiated high-level technical discussions for the renewal of the Ganga Water Treaty, which is set to expire in 2026.

"With regard to the Ganga/Ganges Water Treaty signed in 1996 between India and Bangladesh, bilateral discussions for its renewal are yet to commence between the two countries," Singh said.

Under the framework of the Joint Rivers Commission (JRC), technical-level meetings continue to be held with Bangladesh on all water-related issues of mutual interest and the last such meeting was held in March 2025, providing a structured platform for data sharing and joint monitoring, he added.

The government of West Bengal is "regularly consulted" by the Union government in preparing for the aforementioned discussions, Singh said.

The minister said, An authorised representative from the government of West Bengal took part in inter-ministerial discussions held on the matter on October 30, 2023, March 15, 2024, May 31, 2024 and also on March 26, 2025, where a collective view was formulated.

Inputs on drinking water and industrial water requirements have also been received from all stakeholders, including from the government of West Bengal, which have been taken into account while formulating the government's views," the MoS said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Over 1,700 Indians deported by US in 2025; most from Punjab, Haryana

Strategic bond with US, time-tested Russia ties: MEA amid tariff tensions

Philippines' Marcos eyes India trade, defence in talks with PM Modi

Philippines president to visit India from Aug 4-8, hold talks with PM Modi

India granted over 9.6 million e-visas since 2020: Govt tells Parliament

Topics :GangaWater treatmentIndia-Bangladesh ties

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story