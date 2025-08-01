Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Strategic bond with US, time-tested Russia ties: MEA amid tariff tensions

Strategic bond with US, time-tested Russia ties: MEA amid tariff tensions

Speaking at the Ministry of External Affairs' weekly briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed growing concerns over the impact of Trump's comments on bilateral ties

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
On questions regarding India’s ties with Russia, Jaiswal said the relationship should not be viewed through the lens of a third country. File image
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
India on Friday asserted that its partnerships with both the United States (US) and Russia remain strong, amid rising concerns over US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports.
 
Speaking at the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) weekly briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed concerns about the potential impact of Trump’s remarks on bilateral relations.
 
“India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties,” he said. “This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges.” 
 
The comments come a day after Trump criticised the India-Russia relationship, referring to both as “dead economies”.
 
“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” Trump posted on social media. He added that the US has “done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together.”
 
Jaiswal, however, reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to the India-US partnership. “We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward,” he said. 
 

‘Time-tested relationship with Russia’: MEA

 
On questions regarding India’s ties with Russia, Jaiswal said the relationship should not be viewed through the lens of a third country.
 
“Our bilateral relationships with various countries stand on their own merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country. India and Russia have a steady and time-tested partnership,” he said. 
   
  Trump had also referenced India’s purchase of Russian energy in his tariff announcement. Addressing that point, Jaiswal stated: “In securing our energy needs, we are guided by what is on offer in the markets, and by the prevailing global circumstances.”
 
Responding to media reports suggesting that some Indian oil companies have stopped procuring oil from Russia, Jaiswal added, “We are not aware of any specifics.”
 

Topics: US India relations India Russia Trump tariffs Ministry of External Affairs

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

