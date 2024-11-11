Indian Naval Sailing Vessel 'Tarini' arrives in Australia on its first stop

The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini arrived for its first port of call in Freemantle, Australia on November 9 after a 38-day voyage at the sea.

INSV Tarini is undertaking a global circumnavigation expedition under the name, Navika Sagar Parikrama II.

The details of the historic expedition were shared on X by the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

INSV Tarini was flagged off from Goa on October 2 and the duo of Lt Cdr Dilna K & Lt Cdr Roopa A, covered 4900 nautical miles (9074 km) in 38 days, encountering challenging weather conditions & rough seas", the Navy spokesperson noted.

The officers were warmly received by dignitaries, including the Consul General of India at Perth, the Defence Advisor from Canberra, the Secretary of the Indian Navy Sailing Association (INSA), representatives from the Royal Australian Navy, along with members of the media and Indian Naval veterans residing in Australia.

Indian Navy emphasized that the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition, "underscores #India's commitment to fostering stronger relationships with international maritime communities & sustainable & inclusive global engagement".

The Navika Sagar Parikrama II is an ambitious circumnavigation voyage which will include stops at four major ports worldwide. The two-women crew expedition continues the Indian Navy's legacy of INSV Tarini's first circumnavigation. It is a shining example of promoting gender equality, sustainability, and global maritime cooperation.

The expedition serves as an ambassador of India's rich maritime heritage.

As INSV Tarini prepares for its next leg, this milestone underscores the strength, skill, and resilience of the Indian Navy's women sailors and reaffirms India's dedication to sustainable and inclusive global engagement.

The call by INSV Tarini is among the many calls that the Indian Navy is making to promote maritime security. The recently concluded call to Nacala Port in Mozambique by INS Gharial and INS Suvarna to Port Louis in Mauritius.

The call comes at the heels of the recently concluded state visit by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Australia.

India and Australia share warm and friendly ties across various sectors. As INSV Tarini makes a call to Freemantle, Australia, India is currently hosting the 3rd Edition of AUSTRAHIND Exercise between the two countries in Pune, Maharashtra.