Fresh gun-and-bomb attacks in Imphal East district, say Manipur police

Security forces Army, BSF and police retaliated, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire at Sanasabi, Sabungkhok Khunou, and Thamnapokpi, officials said

Manipur police
Security forces comprising of army, BSF and state forces retailiated leading to fierce exchange of fire at Sanasabi, Sabungkhok Khunou and Thamnapokpi, police said. Photo: ANI Twitter
Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 9:44 PM IST
Armed men from the hills launched a series of gun-and-bomb attacks in parts of Lamlai assembly constituency in Manipur's Imphal East district on Sunday, police said.

Security forces Army, BSF and police retaliated, resulting in a fierce exchange of fire at Sanasabi, Sabungkhok Khunou, and Thamnapokpi, officials said.

Tension remained high in the surrounding villages as farmers were unable to tend to their paddy fields due to the firing from hilltop positions towards the low-lying fields of Sanasabi, they added.

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

