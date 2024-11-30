Indian Navy boosts ties with Mauritius in 15th annual training programme

The Indian Navy is in Mauritius for the 15th edition of the annual training program between India and Mauritius aimed at enhancing interoperability between the Indian and Mauritian Armed Forces.

The Spokesperson of the Indian Navy shared the details on X. According to them, the Indian Navy Marine Commando and Diving Mobile Training Team (MTT) are in Mauritius for the 15th edition of the Special Forces and Diving Refresher Camp.

The post noted that the program is 'tailor-made' to enhance interoperability between the two Armed Forces. "The MTT will train the Mauritius Police Force towards enhancing their capability to undertake Maritime Special Operations & Salvage at Sea", the post said.

India has close, longstanding relations with Mauritius. Mauritius was one of the few important countries with which independent India established diplomatic relations in 1948, even before Mauritius gained independence.

The leadership of the two countries enjoys a high level of trust and mutual understanding, which is reflected in the continued high-level political engagement. These ties have resulted in uniquely close cooperation in maritime security, development partnerships, capacity-building, and cooperation in international fora, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in its statement.

The close bonds are also evident in the numerous India-assisted development projects across Mauritius. India's influence in the country is highlighted by institutions such as the Indian Cultural Centre, the Mahatma Gandhi Institute, and the World Hindi Secretariat. These initiatives continue to strengthen cultural and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Mauritius recently held elections, with Navin Ramgoolam achieving a historic victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Navin Ramgoolam on his electoral success. In his message, PM Modi expressed his eagerness to work closely with Ramgoolam to further strengthen their "unique partnership."

"Had a warm conversation with my friend @Ramgoolam_Dr, congratulating him on his historic electoral victory. I wished him great success in leading Mauritius and extended an invitation to visit India. Look forward to working closely together to strengthen our special and unique partnership," he wrote in a post on X.