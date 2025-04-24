Indian Navy test-fires missile amid tensions after Pahalgam attack

The Indian Navy on Thursday said its latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Surat successfully shot down a fast, low-flying missile target that was skimming over the sea surface, marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities. The missile test comes in the wake of a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people.

This also comes amid a maritime advisory from Pakistan indicating plans to carry out a surface-to-surface missile test from its Karachi coastline, within its Exclusive Economic Zone, between April 24 and 25. Indian defence sources told news agency ANI that the concerned agencies are keeping a close watch on the developments.

A lethal attack

The terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam has been one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the Pulwama bombing in 2019.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

India's response

India, in a sharp diplomatic response, has taken a series of measures against Pakistan. These include the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the closure of the integrated check post at Attari, the termination of SAARC visa exemptions, and the revocation of visas already issued to Pakistani nationals.

Additionally, Pakistani citizens residing in India under the Special Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) have been directed to leave the country within 48 hours.