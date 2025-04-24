After India's diplomatic steps, Pakistan to test missile near Karachi coast

Pakistan has reportedly issued a maritime advisory indicating plans to carry out a surface-to-surface missile test from its Karachi coastline, within its Exclusive Economic Zone, between April 24 and 25, news agency ANI reported.
“Indian agencies concerned are keeping a close watch on all the developments,” defence sources said, as quoted by ANI.
The announcement comes in the wake of recent diplomatic and strategic measures taken by India following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
In response to the deadly terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, India has initiated what it described as "measured but firm" countermeasures. The incident occurred at the Baisaran meadow, located approximately 7 km from Pahalgam, a site known for its scenic beauty.
The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit widely viewed as a front for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the assault.