After India's diplomatic steps, Pakistan to test missile near Karachi coast

Pakistan has reportedly issued a maritime advisory indicating plans to carry out a surface-to-surface missile test from its Karachi coastline, within its Exclusive Economic Zone, between April 24 and 25, news agency ANI reported.

“Indian agencies concerned are keeping a close watch on all the developments,” defence sources said, as quoted by ANI.

In response to the deadly terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, India has initiated what it described as "measured but firm" countermeasures. The incident occurred at the Baisaran meadow, located approximately 7 km from Pahalgam, a site known for its scenic beauty.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit widely viewed as a front for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the assault.

Also Read

India's countermeasures

In the aftermath, India announced a series of tough measures:

- Suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty

- Immediate closure of the integrated check post at Attari

- Termination of travel privileges under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme

- Revocation of already issued visas to Pakistani nationals

ALSO READ: India halts Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, shuts down Attari border - Pakistan government's X account blocked in India

Additionally, Pakistani citizens in India under the Special Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) were directed to leave the country within 48 hours.