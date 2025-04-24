Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
After India's diplomatic steps, Pakistan to test missile near Karachi coast

After India's diplomatic steps, Pakistan to test missile near Karachi coast

Pakistan issues maritime alert for surface-to-surface missile test off Karachi coast, a day after India launched diplomatic countermeasures over Pahalgam terror attack

Missile, missile test

Pakistan is planning to carry out surface-to-surface missile test from its Karachi coastline. (Photo: X@ANI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Pakistan has reportedly issued a maritime advisory indicating plans to carry out a surface-to-surface missile test from its Karachi coastline, within its Exclusive Economic Zone, between April 24 and 25, news agency ANI reported.
 
“Indian agencies concerned are keeping a close watch on all the developments,” defence sources said, as quoted by ANI.
 
The announcement comes in the wake of recent diplomatic and strategic measures taken by India following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. 
 
In response to the deadly terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, India has initiated what it described as "measured but firm" countermeasures. The incident occurred at the Baisaran meadow, located approximately 7 km from Pahalgam, a site known for its scenic beauty.
 

The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit widely viewed as a front for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the assault.
 

India's countermeasures

 
In the aftermath, India announced a series of tough measures:  
 
- Suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty  
- Immediate closure of the integrated check post at Attari  
- Termination of travel privileges under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme  
- Revocation of already issued visas to Pakistani nationals  
- Pakistan government's X account blocked in India 
 
  Additionally, Pakistani citizens in India under the Special Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) were directed to leave the country within 48 hours.

Topics : Pahalgam attack Pakistan Indus Waters Treaty BS Web Reports India Pakistan relations

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

